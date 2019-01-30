Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Talks Manchester United Comeback 'Learning Curve,' Attitude

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised his players' attitude after they came from behind to draw 2-2 with Burnley in the Premier League.

The Red Devils scored twice late on to earn a point a Old Trafford. Solskjaer said United will learn from the experience, and he also defended his team selection for the clash.

Per United's official website, he said:

"The way we came back was fantastic. We are happy with a point and we could have got three by the end. We just ran out of time and we started too late, with the urgency that we needed. That is a learning curve.

"But now you have your answer—can they come back if they go one down, or two down, even? So I am very happy with the response."

The Norwegian added that the comeback was "a testament to the character of everyone" and a reminder to "never give up. Never give up at this club."

Solskjaer had brought Andreas Pereira into the starting lineup—just his fifth start of the campaign in all competitions—and also deployed Romelu Lukaku up front with Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata either side of him.

United's interim manager stood by his decision, though, despite Pereira's mistake leading to Ashley Barnes' opener, per Goal's Joe Wright:

"No, it was the right decision to make. We had a couple of niggles and unfortunately he [Pereira] was involved in the first goal, but that's the whole team.

"We played our way into trouble there. Instead of starting off with the forward pass, we ended up back to the 'keeper, and it's just another thing we have to learn from."

Football writer Liam Canning and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News took issue with Solskjaer's selection:

Rashford has impressed as a centre-forward under Solskjaer with five goals and an assist since he took over in December, while Lukaku got two assists from the right in United's 3-1 win over Arsenal last Friday.

Solskjaer's selection did not appear to have the desired effect, as the Red Devils struggled to threaten Burnley for much of the contest.

The Clarets took the lead through Barnes shortly after half-time before Chris Wood headed them 2-0 up in the 81st minute.

However, Paul Pogba pulled one back from the penalty spot six minutes later after Jesse Lingard had been fouled, before Victor Lindelof bundled in an injury-time leveller.

United were still hoping to grab a win, per James Robson of the Evening Standard:

The Red Devils' penchant for comebacks has been seen repeatedly this season, though it was the first time they've needed to do so under Solskjaer.

United have salvaged at least a draw from a losing position on seven occasions in all competitions, and this is the third time they've done so from two goals down.

Their eight-match winning streak under Solskjaer had to come to an end sooner or later, but while a point at home to Burnley is disappointing, they'll be pleased to have shown some resilience.

United are two points off the top four, albeit fourth-place Chelsea have a game in hand. Leapfrogging the Blues and fifth-place Arsenal won't be easy, but they have a good chance if they remain this difficult to beat even when far from their best.

