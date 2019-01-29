J. Cole Announced as 2019 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Performer

Scott Roth/Associated Press

The NBA turned to a North Carolina native to grace the stage at the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The league announced rapper J. Cole will headline the halftime show of the game that will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17, in the Spectrum Center.

J. Cole won't be the only musical act in Charlotte, as Jenna West of Sports Illustrated noted Meek Mill will perform as the All-Star teams are announced before the game. Anthony Hamilton and Carly Rae Jepsen will sing the United States and Canadian national anthems, respectively.

The halftime headliner is a seven-time Grammy Award nominee and released the single "Middle Child" this month.

He also had a Twitter interaction with LeBron James on Thursday:

James will be there to watch J. Cole at halftime should he choose as one of the game's 10 starters. He will be joined by Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Paul George.