Tom Gores 'Not Concerned' Blake Griffin Will Ask for Trade Like Anthony Davis

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 30, 2019

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 29: Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons shoots a three-pointer against the Milwaukee Bucks on January 29, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores told Rod Beard of the Detroit News that he isn't worried about superstar forward Blake Griffin requesting a trade like New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, who did so Monday.

"I know he's committed to Detroit, to me and to us," Gores said Tuesday. "If you see him competing, it's because he wants to win and he believes in this. He's only a half-season into thisso I'm not concerned at all."   

Griffin was averaging 26.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game entering Tuesday, but the 21-28 Pistons are on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture at the moment.

          

