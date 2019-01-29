Tom Gores 'Not Concerned' Blake Griffin Will Ask for Trade Like Anthony Davis

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores told Rod Beard of the Detroit News that he isn't worried about superstar forward Blake Griffin requesting a trade like New Orleans Pelicans big man Anthony Davis, who did so Monday.

"I know he's committed to Detroit, to me and to us," Gores said Tuesday. "If you see him competing, it's because he wants to win and he believes in this. He's only a half-season into this—so I'm not concerned at all."

Griffin was averaging 26.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game entering Tuesday, but the 21-28 Pistons are on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture at the moment.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.