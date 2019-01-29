Bucks Beat Blake Griffin, Pistons 115-105; Giannis Scores 21 Points

Chris Schwegler/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from a disappointing loss Sunday with a 115-105 win over the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 11 assists in the road win at Little Caesars Arena as the Bucks improved to an NBA-best 36-13 on the season. Eric Bledsoe helped out with 15 of his 20 points scored after halftime in the easy win.

The Pistons' struggles continued as they fell to 21-28 despite 18 points and nine assists from Blake Griffin. The squad is now 5-10 in January with one game left to play.

Bucks Show They Are More Than Just Giannis and Friends

Antetokounmpo showed his full skill set against the Pistons, filling up the stat sheet with 21 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. His all-around game and incredible numbers have made him an MVP candidate, especially with no other likely All-Stars on the roster.

Fans have dreamed about what would happen if you paired him with another star, especially with Anthony Davis seemingly coming available.

Gery Woelfel of the Journal Times reported Tuesday that the Bucks are interested in the New Orleans Pelicans star and have offered "any players on their roster not named Giannis."

Obviously, Davis would be a major addition to Milwaukee and could raise the team's already-high ceiling going forward. However, this game showed why the team shouldn't be completely desperate to make a deal.

There is plenty of depth on the roster outside of Antetokounmpo, with eight different players finishing with at least nine points Tuesday.

Brook Lopez scored 12 in the first half and once again lit it up from beyond the arc as he surprisingly has been all season, while Bledsoe took care of business in the second half with his scoring effort.

Khris Middleton contributed in a variety of ways with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, helping his team finish plus-16 when he was on the floor.

We also saw some of the best performances of the season from youngsters Pat Connaughton (16 points) and D.J. Wilson (nine points).

The offense was completely in sync while shooting 54 percent from the field with 32 assists on 47 made field goals. Giannis led the team in assists, although his teammates created good opportunities for him as well:

These types of efforts have helped the Bucks produce the best record in the NBA almost two-thirds of the way into the season. Veterans like George Hill and Ersan Ilyasova also help provide depth and experience to the roster even without putting up big numbers.

Of course, the deep roster also showcases what the Pelicans could add in a possible trade.

Wilson and Thon Maker could be possible high-upside options for any team, while Middleton and Bledsoe would represent players who could help right now.

Milwaukee shouldn't want to part with these impact players, but Davis would bring the team even closer to a championship.

Regardless of what happens, the Bucks appear to be in good shape for this season and going forward.

What's Next?

Milwaukee will have a key Eastern Conference battle in its next game when it takes on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Detroit will have a day off before hosting the Dallas Mavericks.