EPL Table: 2019 Standings After Tuesday's Week 24 Results and Top Scorers

The Premier League's ace scorers were on point during a wild slate of fixtures on Tuesday, with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aleksandar Mitrovic finding the mark.

Aubameyang scored in a 2-1 win for Arsenal over Cardiff, while Newcastle shocked defending champions Manchester City despite Aguero's early opener. Mitrovic bagged a brace in Fulham's come-from-behind win over Brighton & Hove, and Paul Pogba converted a penalty in Manchester United's draw against Burnley.

Here are the results from Week 24 so far:

Arsenal 2-1 Cardiff

Fulham 4-2 Brighton

Huddersfield 0-1 Everton

Wolverhampton 3-0 West Ham

Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Newcastle 2-1 Manchester City

The latest Premier League standings (Rank, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool 23, +41, 60

2. Manchester City 24, +44, 56

3. Tottenham 23, +25, 51

4. Chelsea 23, +21, 47

5. Arsenal 24, +17, 47

6. Manchester United 24, +13, 45

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 24, -1, 35

8. Everton 24, +2, 33

9. Watford 23, 0, 33

10. Leicester 23, 0, 31

11. West Ham 24, -7, 31

12. Bournemouth 23, -9, 30

13. Brighton 24, -9, 26

14. Newcastle United 24, -11, 24

15. Burnley 24, -20, 23

16. Crystal Palace 23, -9, 22

17. Southampton 23, -15, 22

18. Cardiff 24, -26, 19

19. Fulham 24, -28, 17

20. Huddersfield 24, -28, 11

The Premier League's top scorers (Player, Team, Goals)

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 16

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 15

Harry Kane, Spurs, 14

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 11

Eden Hazard, Chelsea, 10

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City, 10

Callum Wilson, Bournemouth, 10

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham, 10

Richarlison, Everton, 10

Glenn Murray, Brighton, 10

Aubameyang set a new Arsenal record in the win over Cardiff with his converted penalty, becoming the fastest Gunner in history to reach 25 goals:

Attacking partner Alexandre Lacazette also got on the scoresheet, and the second goal proved to be crucial, as lowly Cardiff hit back late through Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. Despite the setback, the Gunners held on for the win, which was more than the other clubs in the top six could say on Tuesday.

The Citizens knew going into the match against Newcastle they had a good chance of putting up some goals, courtesy of Aguero's strong record against the Magpies:

He wasted no time, getting his goal in the opening minute, but the defending champions grew complacent after that. City played with almost no intensity, even after Salomon Rondon and Matt Ritchie turned the situation around for the hosts.

United did fight back after two setbacks, coming back from two goals down to secure a draw in the final minutes. Pogba converted from the penalty spot, and Victor Lindelof got his first for the Red Devils, who saw their eight-match win streak in all competitions snapped.

Pogba continues to display great scoring form under the new boss:

Everton lost Lucas Digne to a straight red card but still bagged a crucial win over Huddersfield thanks to an early Richarlison goal. Over at Craven Cottage, Fulham went down by two goals only to complete an unlikely comeback, with Mitrovic scoring twice.

It was a much-needed result in the race against relegation, but the Cottagers still need plenty more of those to avoid the drop.