Charlotte's WrestleMania Match, Kurt Angle Bumps Zack Ryder, More in WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Charlotte to Be Added to Lynch-Rousey WrestleMania Match?

Becky Lynch challenged Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey to a WrestleMania match on Monday's episode of Raw, but that bout may not be set in stone.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com) WWE is planning to add Charlotte Flair to the match to make it a Triple Threat.

Lynch wasn't originally part of Sunday's Women's Royal Rumble match from a storyline perspective, but she took the place of the injured Lana after losing her SmackDown Women's Championship match earlier in the night to Asuka.

Becky went on to win the Rumble by last eliminating Charlotte.

The manner in which Lynch entered and won the Rumble gives Charlotte a legitimate gripe and an avenue to book the Triple Threat.

All three women have issues with one another, as Flair and Lynch are former best friends turned bitter enemies, while Charlotte and Rousey already had a match at Survivor Series that ended with Flair beating Rousey down with a kendo stick.

Charlotte's addition may upset some of Becky's diehard fans who would prefer a singles match, but she has the ability to enhance the match and perhaps make it even more likely that it will close the show.

Ryder Reportedly Replaced in Royal Rumble Match

Kurt Angle was the No. 4 entrant in Sunday's Men's Royal Rumble match, but he reportedly wasn't originally supposed to be part of it.

According to Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), Zack Ryder was originally supposed to enter at No. 4, but he was replaced by Angle because WWE officials thought he would get a "bigger pop."

That theory was likely correct as the fans seemed excited to see the WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist in action.

Angle was eliminated by United States champion Shinsuke Nakamura, who could be an intriguing opponent for Angle if WWE opts to do something with him for WrestleMania.

Although Ryder may have missed out on his Rumble moment, he did make a rare appearance on Raw the next night, as he and Curt Hawkins teamed to face The Revival in a losing effort.

Moon to Undergo Elbow Surgery

Ember Moon revealed Monday after Raw that she suffered an elbow injury that will require surgery.

Moon said the injury happened during the Royal Rumble match, but she still managed to last more than 52 minutes after entering at No. 6:

"Last year when I entered the Royal Rumble, I wrestled with one arm. This year was no different. Just sadly, I messed up my elbow really bad and now I have to have immediate surgery. It's hard to be here right now and see everyone competing and knowing I'm on the shelf. I don't know how long, but it is a while. I'm trying to stay positive. I'm trying to stay as positive as I can be in this situation. So, hopefully here’s to the best, and I'll see you guys soon."

Following the injury announcement, Moon tweeted about her status as well:

No timetable has been given for Moon's return, but the injury comes at a tough time for The War Goddess since WrestleMania is just over two months away.

It could also be a blessing in disguise, though, since Moon didn't appear to be a part of any significant storylines heading toward the big event.

Moon is among the most physically gifted Superstars on the WWE roster, and if she can improve the other areas of her performance while she is away, it will go a long way toward making her a top star on the main roster when she returns.

