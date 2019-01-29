EPL Results: Tuesday's Week 24 Scores, Updated 2019 Premier League Table

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City suffered a potentially fatal defeat in the Premier League title race after losing 2-1 away to Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

The Magpies fought back after going behind to a Sergio Aguero goal in 24 seconds. However, Salomon Rondon's goal and a Matt Ritchie penalty gave Liverpool all the momentum in the chase for the title.

Defeat means the leaders can stretch their lead to seven points over the Citizens with a win over Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the race to finish fourth took a few turns after Arsenal won and Manchester United dropped points at home. The Gunners saw off Cardiff City 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, to go level on points with Chelsea, who play at Bournemouth tomorrow.

United later saved a point after being 2-0 down to Burnley at Old Trafford. A Paul Pogba penalty and an added-time goal from Victor Lindelof eventually spared the hosts' blushes.

At the bottom, Fulham's fortunes improved after a 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged a brace as the Cottagers came back from 2-0 down.

Huddersfield remain rooted to the foot of the table after losing at home to 10-man Everton.

Finally, Wolverhampton Wanderers continued an impressive season by putting three past struggling West Ham United at Molineux.

Tuesday's Scores

Arsenal 2-1 Cardiff City

Fulham 4-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 West Ham United

Manchester United 2-2 Burnley

Newcastle United 2-1 Manchester City

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Liverpool: 23, 19, +41, 60

2. Manchester City: 24, 18, +44, 56

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 23, 17, +25, 51

4. Chelsea: 23, 14, +21, 47

5. Arsenal: 24, 14, +17, 47

6. Manchester United: 24, 13, +13, 45

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 24, 10, -1, 35

8. Everton: 24, 9, +2, 33

9. Watford: 23, 9, 0, 33

10. Leicester City: 23, 9, 0, 31

11. West Ham United: 24, 9, -7, 31

12. Bournemouth: 23, 9, -9, 30

13. Brighton & Hove Albion: 24, 7, -9, 26

14. Newcastle United: 24, 6, -11, 24

15. Burnley: 24, 6, -20, 23

16. Crystal Palace: 23, 6, -9, 22

17. Southampton: 23, 5, -15, 22

18. Cardiff City: 24, 5, -26, 19

19. Fulham: 24, 4, -28, 17

20. Huddersfield Town: 24, 2, -28, 11

City got on the scoresheet in just 24 seconds after David Silva headed back to Aguero and the Argentinian made no mistake.

While the timing of the goal caught the Magpies cold, the identity of the scorer likely came as no surprise:

City should have been coasting, but the visitors paid for not creating enough when Rondon equalised on 66 minutes.

There was some overdue urgency from the away team following the equaliser, but it was Newcastle who ultimately claimed all three points. The breakthrough came when Fernandinho felled Sean Longstaff in the box and Ritchie made no mistake from 12 yards.

Winning the spot-kick was a suitable contribution from lively midfielder Longstaff:

The win has eased relegation worries considerably for manager Rafa Benitez, who has also done his old club a huge favour:

Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood punished a United defence suspect in the air and had the Clarets dreaming of a famous win. However, Pogba's penalty in the 87th minute, after Jeff Hendrick pulled down Lindelof, made for a nervy finish for the visitors.

Lindelof was at the forefront again when he reacted quickest after Tom Heaton had denied Alexis Sanchez with a superb save. It was Lindelof's first goal for the Red Devils and enough to keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's impressive and unbeaten start as caretaker manager going.

Chances came aplenty during the first half of Arsenal's home game with Cardiff. Lacazette spurned a pair of great opportunities for the hosts, while Bobby Reid went close for the Bluebirds.

The visitors also might have won a penalty when Oumar Niasse tangled with Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac in the box. Arsenal had a similar appeal waved away moments later, when Lacazette drew a challenge from Bruno Manga in the area.

Kolasinac won a penalty six minutes after the hour mark, allowing Aubameyang to score his 15th league goal of the campaign. Lacazette got his 11th in all competitions when he slammed in a shot on the turn with nine minutes left.

Cardiff still pressed and were rewarded with a consolation goal scored by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing in stoppage time.

Before the game, both clubs honored missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala and pilot Dave Ibbotson, whose plane went missing on Monday, January 21:

There was also an early goal when Huddersfield hosted Everton for manager Jan Siewert's debut. Richarlison found the net in just over two minutes after he was played in by Tom Davies.

Everton's record signing trails only one marquee name as the most prolific star for his country:

The Toffees protected the lead and the result, despite seeing left-back Lucas Digne sent off six minutes after the hour mark.

Fulham's relegation looked like deepening after Brighton built an early two-goal cushion at Craven Cottage. Both goals came from evergreen striker Glenn Murray, with the 35-year-old taking his already impressive tally to double digits in the league this season.

The comeback started when Arsenal loanee Calum Chambers got one back for the team bottom of the table two minutes after the restart. Fulham were soon level when Mitrovic eventually turned in a cross from Ryan Babel.

Mitrovic added a second before Luciano Vietto scored his first Fulham goal to salt away three precious points 11 minutes from time.

Romain Saiss scored and Raul Jimenez bagged a brace as Wolves ensured West Ham's recent losing run continues. It's now three defeats in a row in all competitions for the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Benfica loanee Jimenez continues is putting together a strong case for being the best signing of last summer's transfer window.