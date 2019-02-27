NFL Rumors: Terrell Suggs Will Return for 17th Season, Ravens Interested in LB

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens edge-rusher Terrell Suggs will reportedly return for a 17th NFL season in 2019, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "and Baltimore is interested in bringing him back."

The 36-year-old has been one of the most consistent pass-rushers of his generation, registering 854 tackles, 132.5 sacks, 33 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries and seven interceptions, all with the Ravens. He's a seven-time Pro Bowler, the 2011 Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year and a 2011 first-team All-Pro.

His 132.5 sacks rank 13th in NFL history, and he's posted seven seasons with double-digit sacks and 12 seasons with seven or more sacks. While he only played eight games during the regular season for Baltimore's Super Bowl-winning team in 2012, he notched two sacks and a forced fumble in four postseason games that year.

He played in every game for the Ravens in the 2018 season, finishing with seven sacks.

It isn't surprising Suggs is returning, given he said in January he was intending to play in 2019, either for the Ravens or elsewhere, per Ryan Mink of the team's website:

"I would love to be a Raven for life. I'm healthy. I feel like I've still got some juice in the tank. It's up to them. We'll have to see what happens. It's a long time between here and March. Hopefully we can work it out, but if not, I'm going to be lining up for somebody next year."