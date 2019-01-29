Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Edge Arsenal Past Cardiff City

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal are level on points with Chelsea in the Premier League after beating Cardiff City 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the penalty spot on 66 minutes, before Alexandre Lacazette found the net seven minutes from the end, as the Gunners recovered from the recent FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United.

They also boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four and qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. Arsenal now only trail Chelsea on goal difference, although the Blues face Bournemouth away on Wednesday.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored a stoppage-time consolation for Cardiff, who remain mired in the bottom three.

Emery Must Continue to Start Indispensable Ozil

Nobody thrived going forward for Arsenal during a turgid opening 45 minutes, however, Mesut Ozil was the most enterprising player for the hosts.

The man making his first start in the league since Boxing Day showed head coach Unai Emery why he's indispensable. He's easily the most creative player in an otherwise pedestrian midfield.

Arsenal's few good moments going forward came from Ozil's ingenuity and flair. He played in Lacazette in the first half leading to a contentious penalty claim the Frenchman ultimately didn't win.

Simply by creating the chance, Ozil underlined his importance and offered a timely reminder of his enduring ability to unlock defences in the final third:

Ozil was again at the heart of things when he played a deft one-two with Matteo Guendouzi to play Lacazette in behind. Once again, the former Lyon striker was denied a spot-kick, but it was clear Arsenal's best route to goal ran, as it so often does, through Ozil.

Emery simply can't afford to continue freezing out the club's highest-earner. Not when he doesn't have another player who can match the 30-year-old's eye for a pass.

This start can't be a one-off. Instead, it has to be the start of a revival for Ozil, who can enliven what is becoming increasingly dour fare from Emery's disjointed team.

Ivan Perisic Deal is a Must for Arsenal this Month

One thing Arsenal's sluggish performance going forward proved was why a deal for Ivan Perisic is a must before the end of the winter transfer window on Thursday.

The Gunners are keen on securing a loan deal for the Inter Milan winger, although Nerazzurri chief executive Giuseppe Marotta has said Arsenal are yet to make an offer, per Sky Sport (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic).

Arsenal need to act fast to sign a player who would add the natural width so obviously missing from Emery's team. The Spaniard lined his players up in a midfield diamond, leaving most of the play to be funnelled through central areas.

It meant the Gunners' passing was predictable and easy to defend:

The over-reliance on going through the middle has also meant Arsenal look to the full-backs too often for width. There's no mystery to the Gunners' build-up, the ball will be swept out to left-back Sead Kolasinac.

Although the former Schalke man won the penalty Aubameyang tucked away, he is being asked to do too much to define Arsenal in attacking areas week in week out.

Perisic is the answer to this dilemma. He's a traditional winger who can work defenders from either flank. The 29-year-old Croatia international also utilises an impressive range of movement, with his perceptive runs from outside sure to add some extra cutting edge alongside Aubameyang and Lacazette.

Arsenal have lacked a true wide man for too long, with the problem becoming more relevant on Emery's watch. The Gunners need Perisic to add variety to their approach play and moves in the danger areas of the pitch.

What's Next?

Arsenal travel to Manchester City on Sunday, one day after Cardiff host Bournemouth.