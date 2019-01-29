WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose Told Vince McMahon He Won't Sign New Contract

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Dean Ambrose has reportedly informed WWE that he intends to leave the company when his contract expires shortly after WrestleMania 35 in April.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, Ambrose made WWE aware of his decision this past weekend in a meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Ambrose was reportedly offered a contract extension and a raise "weeks ago" but turned it down.

The 33-year-old veteran has reportedly been frustrated with his creative direction, which is why he has cut off negotiations with WWE.

Ambrose was eliminated from Sunday's Royal Rumble match without much fanfare, which led to him interrupting Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins and Triple H to open Raw.

A WrestleMania match between Ambrose and Triple H seemed to be teased before Rollins went on to beat Ambrose cleanly in a singles match.

Ambrose was set to cut a promo afterward, but he was interrupted by Nia Jax and Tamina, who attacked him before he could.

The Lunatic Fringe returned to action in August after missing eight months with an elbow injury.

He teamed with Rollins upon returning and even reformed The Shield with Rollins and Roman Reigns briefly before turning heel on Rollins in October.

While Ambrose beat Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship at TLC, he dropped it to Bobby Lashley less than one month later in a Triple Threat match that also included Rollins.

During his six-plus years on WWE's main roster, Ambrose has held the intercontinental title three times, the tag team titles twice, and the United States and WWE titles once each.

If Ambrose does opt to leave WWE, he will undoubtedly be among the hottest free agents in wrestling, and there will be no shortage of options at his disposal.

All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling would likely all have heavy interest in the former Jon Moxley.

Fittingly, AEW is holding its Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas on May 25, which is where Ambrose lives with his wife, WWE announcer Renee Young.

