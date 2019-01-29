Ember Moon to Undergo Surgery on Elbow Injury Suffered at WWE Royal Rumble

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Ember Moon announced after Monday's episode of Raw that she will undergo surgery to repair an elbow injury suffered in the Royal Rumble match.

With her arm in a sling, Moon took part in a backstage interview for WWE's YouTube channel, during which she explained her status:

"Last year when I entered the Royal Rumble, I wrestled with one arm. This year was no different. Just sadly, I messed up my elbow really bad and now I have to have immediate surgery. It's hard to be here right now and see everyone competing and knowing I'm on the shelf. I don't know how long, but it is a while. I'm trying to stay positive. I'm trying to stay as positive as I can be in this situation. So, hopefully here’s to the best, and I'll see you guys soon."

Moon also tweeted about her injury:

The War Goddess entered the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match as the No. 6 participant and lasted over 52 minutes before getting eliminated by Alexa Bliss.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.