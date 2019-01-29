Lucchese Coach Giancarlo Favarin Handed 5-Month Ban for Headbutt

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Giancarlo Favarin, coach of Italian Serie C side Lucchese, has been banned for five months after he headbutted a member of Alessandria's coaching staff on Sunday.

The two sides drew 2-2 in a league match at Lucchese's Stadio Porta Elisa. Toward the end of the encounter, a brawl ensued on the touchline and footage showed Favarin violently attacking Gaetano Mancino, Alessandria's assistant coach:

Per Reuters, as well as the headbutt, Favarin has been banned for making "blasphemous remarks" during the match and telling "his own player to 'break the legs' of an opponent."

Meanwhile, Mancino has been handed a two-match ban for "offensive and provocative behaviour towards the coach of the rival team during the match."

Lucchese are currently struggling in the Italian third tier in 16th, the final relegation play-off spot.

Alessandria are faring little better, just two points above Lucchese in 14th.

The visitors squandered a 2-0 lead in Sunday's game, with Alessandro Provenzano snatching a point for Lucchese with a last-minute equaliser.