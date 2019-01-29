Duke's Zion Williamson Talks NBA Fans Recruiting Him, Says He'll Play Anywhere

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Duke Blue Devils star Zion Williamson isn't playing favorites when it comes to his landing spot in the 2019 NBA draft, assuming he forgoes his final three years of eligibility.

Williamson told reporters some of his classmates at Duke have made pitches for their favorite teams but that he'll be happy anywhere in the league, per WGN TV News:

The freshman forward is widely regarded as the best player in the 2019 draft class. He's averaging 21.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks and is on a different level physically from everybody else in college.

"An elite finisher, Williamson is also one of the most effective post scorers in the country, able to drop-step and explode upward with speed and force defenders can't contain," Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote of Williamson in his most recent big board. "He's also been highly efficient facing up from distance, blowing by defenders off crossovers and in-and-out dribbles and reaching his launching pad in the lane."

Williamson's big season is both a blessing and a curse. He's positioned himself as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, which is a high honor. However, that opens the door for him to join the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls or New York Knicks, all of whom are years away from playoff contention.

Wherever he goes, Williamson will be the face of a significant rebuild.