Watch Brock Lesnar Deliver 5 F-5s to Seth Rollins on WWE Raw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2019

Brock Lesnar celebrates after winning the WWE Universal Championship match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

A WrestleMania match with Daniel Bryan might be looking better and better to Seth Rollins after the end of Raw.

Rollins can challenge either Bryan, the WWE world champion, or universal champion Brock Lesnar by virtue of winning the Royal Rumble match on Sunday. Before Rollins could make his decision, he got into an altercation with Lesnar, who delivered five F-5s to The Architect.

After Lesnar left the ring, Rollins continued to challenge The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar returned to the ring and hit a sixth and final F-5.

All signs point to Lesnar vs. Rollins because WWE wouldn't make such a grand spectacle of Lesnar's beatdown, only to prevent Rollins from gaining his revenge.

On paper, the clash has the potential to be excellent. Lesnar can be a great in-ring performer when he's committed, and Rollins was consistently one of WWE's best wrestlers in 2018. They would likely deliver an instant classic in April.

