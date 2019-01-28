Super Bowl Opening Night 2019: Best Moments and Twitter Reaction from Media Day

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Before the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams faced each other with the Lombardi Trophy on the line, they had to face the media during Monday's Super Bowl Opening Night.

The official kickoff to the Super Bowl LIII festivities in Atlanta took place in State Farm Arena and saw the two teams gather for the annual event that always produces memorable moments and noteworthy answers to questions.

This is old hat for the Patriots at this point, seeing how Sunday will mark their third straight Super Bowl appearance and ninth since they drafted Tom Brady in 2000. However, the Los Angeles Rams stand in stark contrast and will be making their first Super Bowl appearance since the 2001 season—when they were still based in St. Louis.

The new faces took the podium first, as 33-year-old Sean McVay, 24-year-old Jared Goff, 24-year-old Todd Gurley and the rest of the Rams had their media session before the Patriots.

Rams Take the Stage First

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known as the one who wears hoodies in the NFL, but his Sunday opponents showed up in a familiar style:

The most notable part of the entrance was Gurley's lack of a limp, considering Fox's broadcast of the NFC Championship Game captured him riding the stationary bike. He had just four carries in the win over the New Orleans Saints and was overshadowed by C.J. Anderson in the running game.

Los Angeles will likely need Gurley—who was an MVP candidate for stretches this season—to play at a much more effective level if it is going to beat the Patriots, and he told Deion Sanders his health was "good" (h/t Joe Curley of the Ventura County Star).

Gurley's lackluster showing in the NFC Championship Game was overshadowed by the non-pass interference call on Nickell Robey-Coleman down the stretch, and he pointed to the responses he received from Saints fans, per Curley: "These last eight days from the New Orleans community have been crazy... I've gotten a lot of social media traffic. But I ignored it. LA showed me so much love that I haven't really been too focused on it."



Most of the Rams were looking ahead, though, and McVay didn't hide the fact that he is sometimes in awe of the opposing quarterback:

He also had nothing but praise for his veteran counterpart:

McVay wasn't the only one to praise Brady, as Anderson called him the "GOAT," per Jori Epstein of USA Today. It's hard to argue with him, considering no franchise will have more Super Bowl rings than No. 12's six if the Patriots win Sunday's game.

Brady surely knows what is important at this stage of the year, and the younger Goff was open to suggestions:

Brandin Cooks has caught passes from both quarterbacks the last two years, and he knew his current signal-caller is the one who would listen to Taylor Swift:

While Goff is listening to Swift, Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is apparently taking in some Future. He told cornerback Aqib Talib he has "been poppin' since my demo," and that was perfectly clear based on how he arrived in Atlanta:

His interviewer was looking good as well:

Attention naturally turned to the game as well, and Aaron Donald said the Rams will put enough pressure on Brady, per Curley: "You got myself. You got Dante. You got Brockers. You got Samson. You got Suh. That's a lot of guys you gotta worry about so we're going to do our job getting after him."

The Rams defense will have to do just that if it is going to prevent Brady and the Patriots from adding another Lombardi Trophy to their list of accomplishments.