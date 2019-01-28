Marc Gasol Trade Rumors: Kings, Pistons Interested; MEM Want Parsons in Deal

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

The Memphis Grizzlies could be set to break up their core before the Feb. 7 trade deadline and Marc Gasol is reportedly getting a lot of interest on the market.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Sacramento Kings and Detroit Pistons are among those interested in the center.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies will try to add Chandler Parsons to any deal in an effort to get the rest of his four-year, $94.4 million contract off the books. The forward is making $24.1 million this season and is set to make $25.1 million in 2019-20, the final year of his deal.

Parsons hasn't provided much on the floor for Memphis, appearing in just 73 games across three seasons while averaging 7.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

He has only appeared in three games so far in 2018-19 but said in December that he was healthy. Perhaps a new location is what he needs to get back on the court and return to his previous level of play when he was an impact player for the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

Of course, Gasol will be the prize in any deal as one of the top big men in the NBA.

The three-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year remains a contributor on both ends, averaging 15.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Though his scoring has dropped slightly, he has rounded out his game as he gets older and is now a better passer and shooter than he was earlier in his career.

The 34-year-old could be a difference-maker down the stretch for a contender this season and possibly beyond. He can become a free agent this offseason if he declines a $25.6 million player option.

With the Kings or Pistons, he could potentially help get the teams to the playoffs and decide what to do in the offseason.

The biggest challenge for any interested team would be fitting both Gasol's and Parsons' contracts together in any trade.