FA Cup Draw 2019 Schedule: 5th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released

FA Cup holders Chelsea will face Manchester United in the marquee fixture of the 2018-19 FA Cup fifth round.

Premier League champions Manchester City were drawn against the winner of the replay between Middlesbrough and Newport County, while Watford visit the winner of the tie between Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth.

Here's a look at the full draw (Barnet and Brentford will play their tie Monday night, while there are four more fourth-round replays still to come):

Bristol City v Shrewsbury/Wolves

Wimbledon v Millwall

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough/Newport v Manchester City

Chelsea v Manchester United

Swansea City v Barnet/Brentford

Queens Park Rangers/Portsmouth v Watford

Brighton/West Brom v Derby County

Per the FA's official website, the fifth-round fixtures will be played on the weekend of 16 February.

