Kevin Durant on Anthony Davis' Trade Request: 'Why Not Do What You Want?'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry talks to guard Jrue Holiday (11) and forward Anthony Davis, in street clothes due to an injury, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. The Pistons won 98-94. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

On Monday, Anthony Davis informed the New Orleans Pelicans he doesn't intend to sign a long-term contract extension with the team this summer and wants a trade, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant was asked about the situation and lended his support for whatever path Davis takes, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com

"It's definitely a topic of conversation. All NBA news is. I mean it's not that serious. So it's like, why not talk about it? So AD wanting to play basketball somewhere else, it's not like the President shutting down the government. It's just basketball so of course we talk about it. We all as players, we want guys to do exactly what they want to do in this league, we have a short amount of time, so why not do what you want?"

                    

