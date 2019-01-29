Barcelona vs. Sevilla: Copa del Rey Leg 2 Live Stream, Odds, TV Info

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona will face a major challenge in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, as they host Sevilla in the second leg of their quarter-final tie and face a two-goal deficit.

The four-time defending champions are in real danger of bowing out of the tournament but will have the home fans at the Camp Nou behind them. And with a five-point lead in La Liga, manager Ernesto Valverde may opt to play many of his starters in this match.

Date: Wednesday, January 30

Time: 8:30 p.m. GMT/3:30 p.m. ET

TV Info/Live Stream: BeIN Sports, fubo.tv (U.S.)

Odds (via Oddschecker.com): Barcelona 2-7, Draw 11-2, Sevilla 11-1

Sevilla travel to Catalonia with a two-goal lead thanks to second-half goals from Pablo Sarabia and Wissam Ben Yedder in the first leg. The Andalusians deservedly took the win, outplaying a Barcelona team that was without Lionel Messi and saw Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho come off the bench.

With their four-year dominance of the competition now in real danger, the Catalans are expected to trot out a stronger XI for the return leg. Sergio Busquets is almost certain to start due to his suspension in La Liga, per sportswriter Samuel Marsden:

Messi's return to the starting XI also seems likely, although Gerard Pique doesn't know if Valverde will make the call:

The Blaugrana will host Valencia in La Liga during the weekend. Los Che have been up and down throughout the season but can be a dangerous side when on form, and they have won their last two outings in the league.

Sevilla's league form has been less impressive―they finally snapped a four-match winless streak against Levante―but they remain the favourites for the final UEFA Champions League spot, as Deportivo Alaves and Getafe are their closest competitors. Both sides have greatly outperformed their expectations so far and may not continue this exceptional form.

That means it's slightly easier for the visitors to focus on this second leg, especially with a visit to lowly Celta Vigo on the schedule in La Liga. This week's Copa del Rey meeting is the clear priority for Sevilla.

Barcelona have a significant advantage in the recent head-to-head between these two sides, with Sevilla's win in the first leg their first over the Blaugrana since 2015.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Sevilla

Where to Watch: World football matches and related coverage are available through fuboTV.