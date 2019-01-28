Rockets Trade Rumors: Marquese Chriss Could Seek Deal Without More Minutes

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward Marquese Chriss is either seeking more minutes with the team or a trade out of Houston, according to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

"Marquese didn't ask to be traded to Houston," Chriss' agent, Aaron Goodwin, told Haynes. "The Rockets are a great organization and the kid has done everything they've asked of him to get on the floor. If it's not going to happen there, we just want him to be treated fairly."

