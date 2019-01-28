Rockets Trade Rumors: Marquese Chriss Could Seek Deal Without More Minutes

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Marquese Chriss #0 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 21, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Rockets 121-93. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Houston Rockets forward Marquese Chriss is either seeking more minutes with the team or a trade out of Houston, according to a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

"Marquese didn't ask to be traded to Houston," Chriss' agent, Aaron Goodwin, told Haynes. "The Rockets are a great organization and the kid has done everything they've asked of him to get on the floor. If it's not going to happen there, we just want him to be treated fairly."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

