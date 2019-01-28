Report: Manchester City, Schalke Agree to £11.29m Fee for Rabbi Matondo

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: Rabbi Matondo of Manchester City beats Herbie Kane of Liverpool during the UEFA Youth League Quarter-Final match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Manchester City Football Academy on March 14, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wales international Rabbi Matondo is reportedly close to sealing a move from Manchester City to Schalke after the two clubs agreed a €13 million fee (£11.29 million).

According to Sam Wallace in The Telegraph, Matondo, 18, and Schalke need to only agree to personal terms before the move can be announced. 

                                                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

