Report: Manchester City, Schalke Agree to £11.29m Fee for Rabbi Matondo

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wales international Rabbi Matondo is reportedly close to sealing a move from Manchester City to Schalke after the two clubs agreed a €13 million fee (£11.29 million).



According to Sam Wallace in The Telegraph, Matondo, 18, and Schalke need to only agree to personal terms before the move can be announced.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.