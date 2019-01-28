Full WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 Match Card Predictions After Royal Rumble PPV

Credit: WWE.com

Sunday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view featured a few surprises, but overall, it was a predictable event that didn't live up to the lofty expectations of the WWE Universe.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins won their respective Rumble matches to earn title shots at WrestleMania 35, The Miz and Shane McMahon won the SmackDown tag titles from The Bar, Shinsuke Nakamura regained the U.S. title from Rusev and every other champion retained their belt.

The next event if Elimination Chamber on February 17, so WWE only has three weeks to plan and book the show. Let's attempt to predict what the card will look like.

The Chamber Matches

WWE has already announced an Elimination Chamber match to crown its first women's tag team champions, but no teams have been confirmed yet.

Looking at the roster, the selection process seems easy. WWE has several tag teams already established in the division that will likely end up inside the Chamber.

Raw has Bayley and Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Tamina and The Riott Squad while SmackDown has Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville and The IIconics.

This leaves one open spot for the blue brand. With Asuka already holding the SD women's title, it's unlikely she and Naomi will renew their partnership.

WWE will probably throw two people together with a shared history to be the final team. While they aren't on the best terms lately, Lynch and Charlotte could wind up being the final duo inside the chamber.

Since Brock Lesnar will almost certainly sit out until WrestleMania, the WWE Championship being contested in a second Chamber match makes the most sense.

Daniel Bryan is the champion and AJ Styles is a safe bet to be one of the challengers. The other four challengers could be anyone from the long list of former champions, so we will have to watch SmackDown to find out how they will be selected.

The Midcard Matches

Bobby Lashley was one of the few champions who didn't have a title match at The Royal Rumble, so it makes sense for the Intercontinental Championship to be defended at Elimination Chamber.

Seth Rollins has moved on to bigger and better things and Dean Ambrose doesn't seem interested in regaining the title, so The All Mightly will be facing a new challenger.

This would be the perfect opportunity to introduce EC3 in a big way. WWE has been struggling to use the handful of NXT call-ups since they were announced for the main roster and this would be a great way to bring the former Derrick Bateman into the fold.

Nakamura regaining the U.S. title a month after losing it to Rusev came as a bit of a surprise, and since there are no more guaranteed rematches in WWE, The King of Strong Style is also likely to see some new competition.

The Miz and McMahon are definitely going to defend their newly won tag titles. If The Bar doesn't earn a rematch, the next best option would be Sanity or Heavy Machinery.

The tag team scene on SmackDown has always produced good matches, but it has mainly been about The Bar, The Usos and The New Day for the past few years. If the idea is to inject some fresh blood into the product, Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic a big push right away might be in the cards.

The Cruiserweight Championship has become a staple on the pre-show at almost every pay-per-view, so we can expect to see Buddy Murphy defending his belt at Elimination Chamber.

This would be the perfect opportunity for a babyface The Brian Kendrick to get himself back into the hunt for championship gold, or in the case of 205 Live, silver.

The Undercard Matches

Unless the plan is put every title on the line, management will put a couple of non-title bouts on the card, and one potential bout was teased during the women's Royal Rumble.

Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair had a standoff that seemed to indicate plans for a possible feud. Even if she loses, Evans being put into a high-profile storyline right away would put her on everyone's radar.

Samoa Joe and Mustafa Ali have been embroiled at war as of late, and since Joe was eliminated by the cruiserweight during the Rumble, they seem destined for another showdown on a big stage.

Projected Card

If this writer's predictions are correct, this is what the Elimination Chamber card will look like: