Mauro Icardi Agent Hints at Ivan Perisic 'Personal Problems' Amid Arsenal Talk

Mauro Icardi's agent and wife, Wanda Nara, has suggested that Ivan Perisic could be enduring "personal problems" at Inter Milan amid reports the Croat has agreed a deal with Arsenal.

After discussing ongoing negotiations around a new deal for Icardi at the San Siro, Nara was asked about the prospect of Perisic leaving the Nerazzurri, per Tiki Taka (h/t Calciomercato), and she hinted personal issues could be a reason the 29-year-old is pushing for a departure.

According to Italian newspaper Libero (h/t Calciomercato), Perisic has agreed terms with Arsenal that would see him join on loan initially before penning a contract worth €6.5 million (£5.6 million) per year to 2022 in the summer.

However, Inter are not prepared to let him go on loan unless there is a guarantee of a permanent switch in a €40 million (£35 million) transfer, per Football Italia.

At the moment, Arsenal are only committing to a loan with an option to buy, meaning they wouldn't be obliged to sign him permanently in the summer.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta revealed at the weekend that Perisic handed in a transfer request, but the club are clearly not prepared to let one of their best attacking players leave on the cheap:

The Croatia international has been at Inter since 2015, and he enjoyed his most productive season for the club in 2017-18, netting 11 goals and providing nine assists in Serie A.

This season, he has scored three and assisted two in 18 appearances in the Italian top flight.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery revealed recently that the Gunners can only make loan signings in the January transfer window.

Perisic would be an exciting addition given such restraints, but Inter clearly want to make sure the Gunners will eventually pay a full fee for him.

Arsenal's immediate problems look to be in defence given their ongoing injury issues:

But Perisic could be a valuable addition in attack given his versatility and work ethic.

He prefers to play out on the left flank, but he is also comfortable in central positions.

Perisic's creative instincts would likely mean he could fit well into the Arsenal side, but they will have to persuade Inter to let him go.