The 1 Trade to Fix Every NBA Contender's Biggest Concern

1 of 6

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The full-strength Warriors are by far the West's best, but a few clubs could close the gap a bit with the right addition.

Give the Denver Nuggets a knockdown shooter, and their second-ranked attack would become even harder to handle. With a trade exception to help take on Wayne Ellington's expiring salary and a 2019 second-rounder (likely from Washington) to give Miami something for the sharpshooter, Denver would accentuate its strengths in potency and depth.

While health would get the Houston Rockets closer to a championship ceiling, the only way to break through might be finally filling those two-way wing voids from the summer. Kent Bazemore could be a tremendous get as a versatile defender, a supplemental spacer and a supporting playmaker. If Houston attaches a lightly protected 2019 first to Brandon Knight, that might be enough to interest Atlanta.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the Association's third-best defense, a legitimate MVP candidate in Paul George and a walking triple-double in Russell Westbrook. But their bottom-third shooting from three and the free-throw line come off as fatal flaws. Terrence Ross, a career 42.3/37.2/80.4 marksman, could improve their offensive spacing if Orlando would let him go for Alex Abrines, Patrick Patterson and a second-rounder.

The Utah Jazz are heating up just as Donovan Mitchell does the same, which makes sense given how reliant they are on the sophomore's offensive production. They want a third impact piece to join Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and they've identified Mike Conley as an option, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune. If Ricky Rubio, Derrick Favors and a future first could deliver Conley, Utah might vault into the West's No. 2 slot.

Finally, there are the Los Angeles Lakers, who are simultaneously the West's No. 9 seed and biggest wild card. This isn't even a contender in theory at the moment, but that could change in an instant if they win the Anthony Davis sweepstakes. They seemingly have the assets to do it, especially since the Boston Celtics can't make a non-Kyrie Irving trade offer before the summer.

The Lakers basically need to break open the piggy banks and offer nearly their entire asset collection. Sources told the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner that L.A. needs Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a No. 1 pick to start trade talks. Add Brandon Ingram and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with Tim Frazier and Wesley Johnson joining Davis on the flight to L.A., and the Lakers could have their coveted second star.