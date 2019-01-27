Haotong Li Loses $98K in Prize Money Due to Caddie Mike Burrow's Penalty

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2019

Haotong Li of China walks on the 14th hole during round three of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Caddies typically help professional golfers read greens, choose the right clubs and maintain focus throughout a PGA Tour event, but Haotong Li's caddie cost him a top-three finish and plenty of prize money at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

According to Alistair Tait of Golfweek (h/t USA Today), Li's caddie, Mike Burrow, broke rule 10.3b(3) while he was putting on the 18th hole in Sunday's final round. The rule was put in place on Jan. 1 and says a caddie cannot "deliberately stand on or close to an extension of the line of play behind the player's ball when the player begins taking a stance for the stroke and until the stroke is made."

Li was given a two-stroke penalty and is the first player to be punished in such a matter.

He made the putt to finish his one-under 71 and appeared to clinch a tie for third place with Sergio Garcia, Alvaro Quiros, Ian Poulter and Paul Waring, but the penalty dropped him to a 73 for the round and a tie for 12th in the tournament.

Perhaps worst of all, it cost him approximately $98,000 in prize money.

