The Complete Super Bowl Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

0 of 9

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII could be a lot of things. If the bookmakers are accurate, it'll be both close and high-scoring. And regardless of the result, it'll factor in when we eventually assess the legacies of legends Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

But this unique rematch might also go down in history as the first Super Bowl in which betting was broadly conducted, accepted and even celebrated.

"The interest in legal, regulated sports betting in the United States has never been higher," the president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, Bill Miller, noted in a press release this week, per David Purdum of ESPN.com. "More Americans than ever before will be able to place their bets with legal sportsbooks now operating in eight states."

The release boasted that Americans are expected to (legally and illegally) bet $6 billion on either the New England Patriots or Los Angeles Rams.

Most of that money apparently continues to pour in on the Pats, who as of Friday were laying 2.5 points, and many expect that line to eventually move to -3. But the Action Network's chief content officer, Chad Millman, warns potential bettors to avoid laying down money simply for the sake of it.

"Pay attention to the market," he told Bleacher Report this week, noting that gamblers often ignore the market in favor of X's and O's or other factors. "See what the market is doing, and see if you're in favor of what they're doing. If you are, then you probably want to stay away. If you aren't and you think they're wrong, then take the other side."

In other words: Keep it simple, stupid.

Here's a look at the markets surrounding the line, the total and the props, along with our predictions for Sunday's highly touted season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Odds and props based on consensuses at OddsShark as of Friday.

Where to Watch: NFL playoff games, studio shows and more are available through fuboTV.