Patriots vs. Rams: Super Bowl 2019 Betting Odds, Favorite and Winner Picks

For the second time in Super Bowl history, the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will square off when they oppose each other in Super Bowl 53 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Since their last meeting in Super Bowl XXXVI, which was won by the Patriots, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady have led New England to four more titles.

Belichick, Brady and Co. enter Atlanta as the favorite to win Super Bowl 53 in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

The Rams are making their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and first since moving to Los Angeles, and Sunday's game is predicted to be much different than the 20-17 defeat they suffered 17 years ago.

Given the explosiveness of both offenses, the over/under line is set at 59.5 points, and based off the recent scoring trend in the past few Super Bowls, the over could end up as your best bet.

Super Bpwl Betting Odds

Odds via OddsShark.

Spread: New England (-2.5)

Over/Under: 59.5

Money Line: New England (-133; Bet $133 to win $100); Los Angeles (+125; Bet $100 to win $125)

Pick

New England 37, Los Angeles 30

Winning a sixth Super Bowl is going to be a hard task for the Patriots, as they face an explosive Rams offense headlined by Todd Gurley and Jared Goff.

Although they are favored, and many people will pick them to win, the Patriots are likely to be involved in a one-possession game.

Each of New England's five Super Bowl victories came in one-possession games, with the latest occurring in overtime two years ago against the Atlanta Falcons.

Even in their three championship defeats, the Patriots fell by one possession, with the largest loss coming by eight points to Philadelphia in Super Bowl 52.

Throughout the regular season, the majority of New England's games that were decided by seven points or less came against franchises that qualified for the postseason.

Against Houston, Kansas City and Chicago, the Patriots won by a combined 17 points in the regular season, and you can add the AFC Championship Game to that sample size, as it was won by six points.

After taking all of those results into mind, the spread of 2.5 points in favor of New England makes sense, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see it win by seven points or less once again.

The more intriguing bet for the Super Bowl could be the over/under of 59.5, as the Patriots have a mixed history with scoring during the Belichick-Brady era.

While the last two Super Bowls involving the Patriots eclipsed 60 points, those numbers aren't indicative of New England's title game history as a whole.

If you apply the over/under of 59.5 points to each of the eight Super Bowls of the Belichick-Brady era, the over would only hit on three occasions.

However, those numbers can only tell us so much about Super Bowl 53 because the NFL has evolved rapidly into an offense-first league.

The Rams ranked second in total offense in the regular season, while the Patriots landed two spots behind Sean McVay's team.

In terms of points per game, the Rams also landed second at 32.9, while the Patriots recorded the fourth-best total at 27.3.

If both teams reach their regular-season averages, the over would hit by less than a point, but all that matters in that situation to bettors is that over hits.

Of course, all of those variables could be thrown out the window because every game takes on a unique personality, but we have enough information at our disposal to predict the direction of the contest.

Just like the two Super Bowls before it, Super Bowl 53 will feature plenty of offensive highlights, with Brady, Gurley and others featuring in starring roles.

