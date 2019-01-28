Manchester United vs. Burnley: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United are fancied to win a ninth game in a row in all competitions since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became manager when they face Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers tip the Red Devils to win at Old Trafford, a reasonable bet given the in-form match-winners at Solskjaer's disposal. Talented forwards Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial have all been among the goals recently, while playmaker Paul Pogba has been transformed since Jose Mourinho was replaced in the dugout back in December.

Their form makes this a daunting trip for a Burnley side still wary of the threat of relegation. The Clarets have taken 10 points from their last four league games but are still only two places and as many points above the bottom three.

Date: Tuesday, January 29

Time: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV. NBC Sports App.

Odds

United: 2-9

Burnley: 11-1

Draw: 11-2

Odds, per OddsShark.

Unite's revival owes everything to the renewed confidence of Pogba and Co. Pogba has been the biggest beneficiary of Solskjaer's arrival, taking his tallies for goals and assists to 10 and eight, respectively, in all competitions.

Pogba's been helped by two things. First, the greater pace and more direct movement Rashford has brought to the middle of the forward line in place of Romelu Lukaku.

The England international has scored five times in eight matches. Those goals are a reflection of his greater willingness to take on shots under Solskjaer, per James Gheerbrant of The Times:

Rashford has given Pogba a more effective target for his vision and flair.

The midfield maestro has also responded to the positive reinforcement he's been getting from his manager:

Such public praise is a far cry from the fractured relationship Pogba had with Mourinho.

Pogba started the 3-1 win away to Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday, but Rashford and goalscorer Martial came off the bench. Expect all three to start and punish a Burnley defence guilty of conceding 43 goals in the league this season.

The Clarets will likely attempt to put up a stubborn rearguard, but their better option will be to test a still-suspect United defence in the air. Strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood can do the latter, provided the supply is right from Jeff Hendrick and Ashley Westwood.

Burnley could cause problems if the game stays close, but United's superior options up front will eventually prove decisive in a three-goal win.