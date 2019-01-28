Fantasy Basketball 2019: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 16

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Volume isn't everything in fantasy basketball, but it's close—especially when you're attempting to uncover a sleeper.

You want players with as many upcoming games as possible, which is a tad trickier in Week 16 since only nine clubs suit up four times. You're also looking for increased opportunities, whether that's a door opened by injury or maybe a reward for a recent torrid stretch.

You also want no one from the Portland Trail Blazers—not even Damian Lillard—since this is a one-and-done week for them.

Let's look at some of the hidden gems you need to know for Week 16.

Tyreke Evans, PG/SG, Indiana Pacers

Games: vs. GSW, at WAS, at ORL, at MIA

Last 2 Weeks: 14.3 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 53.3 FG%

Indy's first game without Victor Oladipo was short on answers as far as the team's replacement plan. Tyreke Evans and Cory Joseph both played roughly half the game, while rookie Aaron Holiday wasn't too far behind at 16 minutes.

Still, Evans seems the most obvious choice to pick up the slack.

The Pacers gave him more than $12 million this summer to help carry their offense, and he has the highest scoring-plus-distributing ceiling.

He seems to work best when he's closest to a featured role—he averaged 19, 5 and 5 just last season—and he might get there in this four-game slate.

Jahlil Okafor, C, New Orleans Pelicans

Games: at HOU, vs. DEN, at SA

Last 2 Weeks: 12.1 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.6 BPG, 68.4 FG%

We don't know what the Pelicans did to tick off the basketball gods, but their injury-riddled frontcourt is nevertheless paying the price. When New Orleans last took the floor, it was missing Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle.

Jahlil Okafor took advantage in a big way, as he has ever since these medical maladies have forced him into the rotation. Over the last four games, the former No. 3 pick has looked the part with per-game averages of 19.8 points on 75 percent shooting, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

The big fella always puts up numbers when called upon, it's just that his defensive limitations often force him out of the full-strength equation. But as long as Davis is down, the Pelicans need muscle in the middle, and Okafor is more than capable of throwing his around.

Rajon Rondo, PG, Los Angeles Lakers

Games: vs. PHI, at LAC, at GSW

Last 2 Weeks: 12.0 APG, 11.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 50.0 FG%

Rajon Rondo wasted little time rediscovering his rhythm, totaling 15 points, 13 assists and six rebounds Thursday night—his first appearance since Christmas. His follow-up Sunday featured another 11 dimes to go along with eight points, four boards and—maybe most importantly—a game-high 42 minutes.



When Rondo has control of an offense, he can saturate a stat sheet. That might not be the cast for long in L.A., but take advantage as long as LeBron James and Lonzo Ball are missing in action.

While Rondo is rarely going to help you from three, his careful shot selection typically helps his field-goal percentage. If you can stomach the lack of three-point/free-throw shooting, then pounce on what could be some of the position's highest marks in assists, rebounds and steals.

Kenneth Faried, PF/C, Houston Rockets

Games: vs. NOP, at DEN, at UTA

Last 2 Weeks: 14.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 1.3 BPG, 60.5 FG%

James Harden's Wilt Chamberlain-esque scoring binge has been both basketball brilliance and a loud plea for more help.

So, the Beard has taken note—along with astute fantasy observers—of Kenneth Faried's super-sized impact upon landing in Space City. The Manimal logged Houston's second-most minutes in Friday's win over the Toronto Raptors, recording 21 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

"Kenneth brought the energy that we've been waiting on," Harden told reporters afterward.

Faried has a good opportunity in Houston as long as Clint Capela is out, especially if he stays on Harden's good side. Faried won't touch a ton of categories, but efficient scoring, active rebounding and sporadic shot-blocking are all part of his contributions.