Perfect NBA Teams for Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Ja Morant and More

2 of 8

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies projected draft pick: No. 6

Ja Morant's latest mock draft spot: No. 3

The Phoenix Suns will look attractive to Ja Morant given their hole at point guard. But by June 2019 or 2020, the Memphis Grizzlies will also need a ball-handler to replace Mike Conley. Their blank-canvas roster built around Jaren Jackson Jr. will be better suited for Morant than a Suns lineup that's already strung with negative defenders.

His team will need to support and mask his struggles defensively, which are tied to a skinny frame that's easy to screen and fluctuating effort.

His offensive upside will lead to top-five interest in Morant, who's on pace to become the only NCAA player in over 25 years to average at least 20 points and 10 assists per game, per Basketball Reference.

Memphis could soon move Conley to jump-start a rebuild, and if a trade happened before the draft, Morant would have Trae Young-like rookie freedom next season. Even if the Grizzlies held Conley, he'd be an ideal mentor, also capable of taking pressure away early and helping to ease Morant in.

Memphis may wind up needing the No. 2 pick to grab him, however. An elite athlete and passing playmaker, Morant has gradually risen up prospect rankings. His draft case becomes more convincing as he consistently puts up historic, volume numbers for 16-4 Murray State.