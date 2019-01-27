Stephen Curry on Kyrie Irving's 'Lucky' Comment: 'I Don't Know What That Means'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Although Kyrie Irving might think the Golden State Warriors got lucky in their 115-111 win over the Boston Celtics Saturday night, Stephen Curry disagreed.

"Over the course of 48 [minutes] we gave ourselves a good opportunity to win the game," Curry said Sunday.

This was in response to Irving's postgame comments where he failed to give his opponent too much credit.

"I mean, they had poise but they also got pretty lucky too," the Celtics guard said Saturday, per Tom Westerholm of MassLive. "We had two pretty good looks that either way had gone down, you know, different game."

Any time a game is decided by just four points, luck can play a role in determining the result.

The game was tied with one minute remaining before Klay Thompson drew a foul and knocked down both shots. Unfortunately for the Celtics, they missed their final four shots in the fourth quarter, with Irving missing two himself.

Draymond Green left the game open with two missed free throws in the closing seconds but got his own rebound, allowing Curry to seal the win with two shots from the line.

A few different bounces could have changed the outcome, but the Celtics couldn't take advantage of their opportunities, while the Warriors did.

Golden State has proved it can close out games as the most successful team in basketball over the past five years. The squad has won three of the last four NBA titles and has the best record in the Western Conference after a 10-game winning streak.

At this point, it's hard to call the success a product of luck.