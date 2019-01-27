Rockets Rumors: Chris Paul to Return vs. Magic After Missing 5 Weeks with Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 07: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets during a shoot around session at Toyota Center on January 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Paul has been out with a hamstring injury. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul is reportedly planning on returning to action Sunday night against the Orlando Magic, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, after missing the past five weeks with a strained left hamstring.

MacMahon added that head coach Mike D'Antoni "expressed uncertainty at yesterday's practice, but all signs point to CP3's return after a 17-game absence."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

