Rockets Rumors: Chris Paul to Return vs. Magic After Missing 5 Weeks with Injury

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul is reportedly planning on returning to action Sunday night against the Orlando Magic, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, after missing the past five weeks with a strained left hamstring.

MacMahon added that head coach Mike D'Antoni "expressed uncertainty at yesterday's practice, but all signs point to CP3's return after a 17-game absence."

