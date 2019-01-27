Antonio Brown Rumors: WR 'Hasn't Closed the Door' on Steelers, Prefers New Team

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown may be heading toward a divorce.

That said, neither side appears to be all-in on signing the papers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Brown "hasn't closed the door" on playing for the Steelers in 2019 and that the team remains in control of any trade talks. Brown and his representation have not been granted permission to seek a trade partner.

Rapoport noted a trade is the "preferred outcome."

