Antonio Brown Rumors: WR 'Hasn't Closed the Door' on Steelers, Prefers New Team

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

Antonio Brown, receptor de los Steelers de Pittsburgh, sonríe a un costado del terreno, antes de un partido ante los Bengals de Cincinnati, el domingo 30 de diciembre de 2018 (AP Foto/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown may be heading toward a divorce.

That said, neither side appears to be all-in on signing the papers.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Brown "hasn't closed the door" on playing for the Steelers in 2019 and that the team remains in control of any trade talks. Brown and his representation have not been granted permission to seek a trade partner.

Rapoport noted a trade is the "preferred outcome."

    

