DeMarcus Cousins Jokes About Taking Refs out to Dinner to Avoid Foul Trouble

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2019

BOSTON, MA - JANUARY 26: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Boston Celtics on January 26, 2019 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins might have a new approach to avoiding foul trouble in the future. The veteran joked about a possible solution to his problems after Saturday's 115-111 win over the Boston Celtics.

"I don't know, I'm gonna have to start taking these guys out to dinner or something," Cousins said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "No, but some are silly mistakes, and some I'm just kinda scratching my head at. It is what it is. I have to adjust and figure it out."

Cousins was limited by fouls throughout Saturday's game, picking up his fifth just four minutes into the third quarter. He played 23 minutes, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.

Interestingly, three of the fouls called on him were on the offensive end. He was also called for two offensive fouls last Friday while fouling out against the Los Angeles Clippers in his season debut.

The four-time All-Star is still getting into the swing of things after missing about a year with an Achilles injury. He has played four games with the Warriors so far, averaging 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per outing.

Cousins has picked up 9.7 fouls per 100 possessions in the small sample size, nearly double his 5.0 fouls per 100 possessions from last season, per Basketball Reference.

He has averaged just 21 minutes per game so far, although his conditioning and a deep Golden State bench have also contributed to that low figure. He will likely become a bigger part of the team's rotation as he gets up to full speed.

Of course, it wouldn't hurt for Cousins to be nicer to the refs. The 28-year-old has picked up 119 technical fouls since entering the league in 2010, including one in Thursday's win over the Washington Wizards.

