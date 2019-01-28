Arsenal vs. Cardiff City: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will aim to bounce back from their FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United when they face struggling Cardiff City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The defeat was a costly one for the Gunners, as defenders Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos were both forced off with injuries to add to their current problems.

Cardiff head to north London in the relegation zone but only three points from safety. However, they have managed just one win in their last eight games in all competitions.

Neil Warnock's side have announced plans to pay tribute to missing striker Emiliano Sala at the Emirates Stadium:

Date: Tuesday, January 29

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Gold (USA)

Live Stream: NBC Sports app (USA)

Odds: Arsenal (1-4), Draw (5-1), Cardiff (10-1)

Match Preview

Arsenal have received some good news ahead of the match, as Koscielny's injury is not as bad as first feared:

However, Sokratis joins Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Danny Welbeck on the injured list, per the club's official website.

The injuries mean Arsenal are short of options in defence. Shkodran Mustafi should return at centre-back, but manager Unai Emery has decisions to make over who will partner the German.

He could drop midfielder Granit Xhaka into the back line or use one of full-backs Stephan Lichtsteiner or Nacho Monreal in the middle, while 21-year-old Konstantinos Mavropanos is also in contention.

Arsenal have no such problems in attack and may be relishing taking on a leaky Cardiff defence. The Bluebirds have conceded 44 goals so far in the Premier League, only Fulham have a worse record.

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be hoping to add to his tally of 14 Premier League goals scored and was on target when the two sides met in a 3-2 win at the Cardiff City Stadium in September.

Meanwhile, Cardiff are yet to taste victory in 2019 and were beaten 3-0 by fellow strugglers Newcastle United last time out.

Goals have been in short supply for Warnock's team. They have scored just once in their last five outings, a superb injury-time strike by Victor Camarasa that ensured victory over Leicester City.

They may fancy their chances against a weakened Arsenal back line that have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight Premier League matches.

However, Arsenal should have too much quality for a Cardiff side that have won just once on the road in the league this season.

The Gunners will also be aware they can't afford to drop points in this game if they are to secure a top-four finish this season.