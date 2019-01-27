WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania is paved with championship aspirations and high-pressure title defenses, both of which awaited the men and women of WWE Sunday night at the Royal Rumble, live from Chase Field in Phoenix.

The Universal Championship was at stake as current titleholder Brock Lesnar defended against Finn Balor. The WWE Championship was up for grabs in the latest battle between former champion AJ Styles and current titleholder, the self-proclaimed "Planet's Champion," Daniel Bryan.

SmackDown women's champion Asuka defended against Becky Lynch, and Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey defended against Sasha Banks.

Throw in two Royal Rumble matches and the card for the 2019 extravaganza was a stacked one.

Who emerged victoriously and cashed their ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals on April 7?

Find out now with this recap of Sunday's blockbuster WWE Network presentation.