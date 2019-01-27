WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJanuary 27, 2019
The Road to WrestleMania is paved with championship aspirations and high-pressure title defenses, both of which awaited the men and women of WWE Sunday night at the Royal Rumble, live from Chase Field in Phoenix.
The Universal Championship was at stake as current titleholder Brock Lesnar defended against Finn Balor. The WWE Championship was up for grabs in the latest battle between former champion AJ Styles and current titleholder, the self-proclaimed "Planet's Champion," Daniel Bryan.
SmackDown women's champion Asuka defended against Becky Lynch, and Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey defended against Sasha Banks.
Throw in two Royal Rumble matches and the card for the 2019 extravaganza was a stacked one.
Who emerged victoriously and cashed their ticket to The Showcase of the Immortals on April 7?
Find out now with this recap of Sunday's blockbuster WWE Network presentation.
Non-Title Match: Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. Rezar and Scott Dawson
Announced earlier in the night during the Kickoff Show, the mismatched team of AOP's Rezar and The Revival's Scott Dawson battled Raw tag team champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable for the opportunity to be in tag team contention.
The reluctant partners Dawson and Rezar took the fight to the champions, setting aside their differences to isolate Gable and wear down the smaller of their opponents. "Work together!" Drake Maverick demanded from ringside every time there was even the slightest hint of dissension among the heels.
Gable showed fire in trying to fight from underneath, but he quickly found himself in the unforgiving grasp of Rezar. The former Olympian finally escaped and made the hot tag to Roode, who exploded into the match. Mistiming between Dawson and Rezar proved their undoing as Roode and Gable were able to score the win.
Result
Roode and Gable defeated Rezar and Dawson
Grade
C
Analysis
This felt like a match that would be thrown onto hour three of Raw, with little or no meaning whatsoever to the landscape of the tag division. The quality of the match reflected it.
It was paint-by-numbers, at best, and highlighted a team in Roode and Gable that has struggled to remain over despite an ongoing title reign.
All things considered, it was a waste of everyone involved and did nothing to support the idea that WWE Creative will be putting more emphasis on the division and its teams.