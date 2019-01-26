Sidney Crosby Leads Metropolitan Team to Win in 2019 NHL All-Star Game

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Metropolitan team earned an All-Star tournament victory on Saturday at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, as it defeated the Atlantic side 7-4 and then the Central Division 10-5 in the four-team competition.

The Central Division crushed the Pacific team 10-4 in the semifinals to set up the championship matchup.

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, who sat out the All-Star Skills Competition with an illness on Friday, looked perfectly healthy on Saturday. He had four goals and four assists for the tournament.

