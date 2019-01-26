Super Bowl 54 Odds: Patriots, Rams, Chiefs, Chargers Listed as Early Favorites

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are the last two teams fighting to win Super Bowl LIII, and they are already the favorites to bring home a championship next year.

OddsShark on Saturday provided the latest odds for each team to win Super Bowl LIV following the 2019 season:

The Rams and Patriots are co-favorites at 7-1, while the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs are 8-1.

The Rams could have some questions to answer next season with Ndamukong Suh, Lamarcus Joyner and Rodger Saffold among those set to hit free agency, but they have enough balance throughout the roster that they can lose some talent and still be elite.

New England's biggest issue will be the status of quarterback Tom Brady, who will turn 42 years old in August. Though he hasn't given any indication he will retire, his age will catch up with him at some point.

Of course, no matter which team wins this year, that could make it tougher for it to win next season. No squad has won back-to-back titles since the Patriots in 2003-04.

There will also be plenty of competition from around the NFL. The Chiefs aren't going anywhere with Patrick Mahomes leading a young offense to new heights, while the Chargers have tons of defenders ready to take the next step.

The New Orleans Saints (10-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (20-1) had lower odds than you might expect considering their recent success and could represent good values.

The Miami Dolphins' 300-1 odds ranked dead-last despite the team's 7-9 season, which shows how oddsmakers view the organization.