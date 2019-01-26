North Beats South in Senior Bowl 2019 as QB Daniel Jones Wins MVP

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The North defeated the South 34-24 in the 2019 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday, with Duke Blue Devils quarterback Daniel Jones taking home MVP honors.

It was a defensive struggle during the first half, although Will Grier and the South squad had some early success. Grier led the South to the end zone on the game's opening drive by going 75 yards in just less than five minutes.

Grier led the South on another scoring drive during his next possession as well. His ability to extend a play was on full display during a 34-yard pass-and-catch to Clemson Tigers wideout Hunter Renfrow on a third down:

Grier completed four of his eight pass attempts for 61 yards in one quarter of action. This was his first game action since Nov. 23, as he skipped his team's bowl game last month.

Speaking of Renfrow, the two-time national champ opened some eyes with a 21-yard punt return moments before halftime:

On the other side of the field, Missouri Tigers star Drew Lock had his latest opportunity to try to establish himself as a potential first-round pick. The 6'4", 225-pound Mizzou signal-caller showed scouts his improv skills with an underhanded throw late in the first:

Lock, who ranks 32nd on Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller's latest big board, finished the day 9-of-14 for 57 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread was among those impressed by Lock:

The North offense eventually settled in and was able to gain some momentum after halftime.

Jones had the strongest performance of any quarterback on the day. The 6'5", 220-pound passer led the North on a pair of scoring drives to open the second half, showing off his mobility on one of the touchdowns:

He also found the end zone through the air, although UMass receiver Andy Isabella was a big reason why:

That performance caught Miller's eye:

Jones finished the day 8-of-11 for 115 yards, two touchdowns (one rushing) and zero interceptions. The Blue Devils star landed at 28th on Miller's latest big board.

Of note, Penn State's Trace McSorley went 7-of-13 for 59 yards and recorded eight rushing yards as well for the North squad. Washington State's Gardner Minshew (1-of-8, four yards) and Auburn's Jarrett Stidham (4-of-5, 30 yards, fumble) also saw time on the field for the South.

Quarterbacks weren't the only ones on the field, of course. Isabella (seven catches, 74 yards, one touchdown), Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin (four catches, 53 receiving yards; one rush, 19 rushing yards) and Louisiana Tech edge-rusher Jaylon Ferguson (sack; No. 22 on Miller's big board) were among the other top performers.

While the players don't know where they might land in the NFL draft, many on the North side were honorary Oakland Raiders for the day, as coach Jon Gruden was rewarding his playmakers with helmet stickers:

That gave players a little extra incentive for the showcase game. And it may have played a role in turning an early 9-0 deficit into a 34-24 victory.

Players now have about one month to prepare for the 2019 NFL scouting combine, which will run from Feb. 26 through March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.