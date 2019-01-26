Callum Hudson-Odoi Reportedly Submits Transfer Request to Leave Chelsea

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on January 8, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly informed Chelsea he wants to sign for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich by submitting a transfer request.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News reported 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi, who is rumoured to have recently been the subject of several bids from Bayern, made the request to the Blues on Saturday:

                      

