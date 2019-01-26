Callum Hudson-Odoi Reportedly Submits Transfer Request to Leave Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi Reportedly Submits Transfer Request to Leave ChelseaJanuary 26, 2019
Marc Atkins/Getty Images
Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly informed Chelsea he wants to sign for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich by submitting a transfer request.
Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News reported 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi, who is rumoured to have recently been the subject of several bids from Bayern, made the request to the Blues on Saturday:
Kaveh Solhekol @SkyKaveh
Callum Hudson-Odoi has put in a transfer request. Wants to leave Chelsea and sign for Bayern Munich. Bayern have made four bids. All rejected. Last one £35m
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
