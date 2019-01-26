Report: Spencer Dinwiddie to Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury, Out 3-6 Weeks

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: Spencer Dinwiddie #8 of the Brooklyn Nets in action against the Orlando Magic during their game at the Barclays Center on January 23, 2019 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello/Getty Images

Despite wanting to delay surgery, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will go under the knife to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dinwiddie will have surgery Monday and will be out for three to six weeks.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters Friday that Dinwiddie was considering playing through the injury and having surgery during the offseason.

It's unclear when Dinwiddie injured his thumb, but Atkinson hypothesized it likely happened earlier this season and got worse over time.

"I don't think it was just one instance," Atkinson said, via ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

Fox Sports Radio's Caron Butler first reported Dinwiddie had torn ligaments in his thumb.

A three- to six-week recovery timetable would have Dinwiddie back anywhere from Feb. 18 to March 11, so the Nets will play seven to 18 games without Dinwiddie.

The Nets are chasing their first playoff berth since 2014-15, and Dinwiddie is having a breakout season. He's averaging a career-high 17.2 points per game primarily coming off the bench.

Brooklyn entered Saturday with a 27-23 record, sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Related

    Stars Who've Been in Same Place Way Too Long

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stars Who've Been in Same Place Way Too Long

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Wizards Shut Down Beal Trade Talk

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wizards Shut Down Beal Trade Talk

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Zion Could Be the Pick of the Decade

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Why Zion Could Be the Pick of the Decade

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Dark-Horse Deadline Targets for NBA's Top Buyers

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Dark-Horse Deadline Targets for NBA's Top Buyers

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report