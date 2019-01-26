Report: Spencer Dinwiddie to Undergo Surgery on Thumb Injury, Out 3-6 Weeks

Al Bello/Getty Images

Despite wanting to delay surgery, Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will go under the knife to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dinwiddie will have surgery Monday and will be out for three to six weeks.

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters Friday that Dinwiddie was considering playing through the injury and having surgery during the offseason.

It's unclear when Dinwiddie injured his thumb, but Atkinson hypothesized it likely happened earlier this season and got worse over time.

"I don't think it was just one instance," Atkinson said, via ESPN.com's Ian Begley.

Fox Sports Radio's Caron Butler first reported Dinwiddie had torn ligaments in his thumb.

A three- to six-week recovery timetable would have Dinwiddie back anywhere from Feb. 18 to March 11, so the Nets will play seven to 18 games without Dinwiddie.

The Nets are chasing their first playoff berth since 2014-15, and Dinwiddie is having a breakout season. He's averaging a career-high 17.2 points per game primarily coming off the bench.

Brooklyn entered Saturday with a 27-23 record, sixth in the Eastern Conference.