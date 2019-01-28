Premier League Fixtures: Week 24 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Arsenal and Manchester United will put pressure on Chelsea in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League in Week 24 of the season. The Gunners and Red Devils both have home fixtures they should win on Tuesday, ahead of the Blues facing a tricky away trip to Bournemouth on Wednesday.

Speaking of a daunting away day, Manchester City will hope Rafa Benitez and Newcastle United don't frustrate their title hopes at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

Leaders Liverpool will be hoping the Magpies and ex-Reds boss Benitez can do them a favour.

Week 24 Schedule and Score Predictions

Tuesday

Arsenal vs. Cardiff City: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (3-1)

Fulham vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (2-1)

Huddersfield Town vs. Everton: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (1-2)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. West Ham United: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (1-1)

Manchester United vs. Burnley: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (3-0)

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (0-2)

Wednesday

Bournemouth vs. Chelsea: 7;45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (1-2)

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET (0-0)

Liverpool vs. Leicester City: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (2-1)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford: 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (1-1)

Arsenal vs. Cardiff City

Arsenal are wounded after losing 3-1 to United in the FA Cup fourth round at the Emirates Stadium on Friday. It marked the second time this season the Gunners have been eliminated from a domestic cup competition by a top-six rival on home soil, following December's defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup quarter-final.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Those results mean head coach Unai Emery is fast running out of ways to show tangible improvement in his first season in charge since succeeding Arsene Wenger last summer.

One way Emery can improve is to finish fourth and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. It will require making the most of a home fixture against a team with relegation worries.

Cardiff are 18th and two points adrift of safety, yet the Bluebirds may fancy their chances of exploiting an Arsenal defence beset by injuries. The Gunners saw starting centre-backs Laurent Koscielny and Sokratis Papastathopoulos both withdrawn against United.

Emery updated the condition of the pair after the cup exit:

On Sunday, Emery revealed Sokratis will miss a month with an ankle problem, while Koscielny will be "reviewed on a daily basis" as he deals with a bruised jaw, per BBC Sport.

The options are already limited with centre-back Rob Holding and right-back Hector Bellerin out for the remainder of the campaign. It leaves Emery to choose from Shkodran Mustafi, Carl Jenkinson and Nacho Monreal to fill the central berths.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Stephan Lichtsteiner could come in at full-back.

Fortunately, Cardiff aren't exactly equipped to take advantage of the Gunners' frailty at the back. The Bluebirds have scored just 19 goals, the second-fewest in England's top flight.

Expect an Arsenal side with 17-goal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to overcome early nerves and eventually see this one out as 2-0 winners and go level on points with Chelsea.

Manchester United vs. Burnley

United will also move up to 47 points and win a ninth match in all competitions on the watch of caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He's succeeded by rebuilding the confidence of United's many marquee players in attack.

Playmaker Paul Pogba has enjoyed a remarkable turnaround since Solskjaer stepped in after Jose Mourinho was sacked back in December.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Solskjaer has also put his faith in Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to lead the forward line. The latter came off the bench to score against Arsenal after Romelu Lukaku had assisted two goals, including one for former Gunner Alexis Sanchez.

Solskjaer is well aware of how important Lukaku and Sanchez can still be for United's season. He said of the latter: "He has been injured lately so it was great to see him get 65-70 minutes tonight and he can only improve and I think he knows that himself," per Ron Walker of Sky Sports.

Lukaku also received kind words from his boss, who praised the striker's efforts in a wide role against the Gunners, per Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror: "he held the ball up, ran the channel, brought other players in and a fantastic pass for Alexis' goal."

United's strength in depth in attack makes this squad the best bet to win the race for the final Champions League spot. The Red Devils' run will continue with an emphatic victory over a Burnley side still not clear of the threat of relegation, despite a run of 10 points from the last four league matches.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Benitez knows how to set teams up to frustrate more illustrious opposition. He's likely to have the Magpies sit deep and shield the defence in numbers.

City should look to the wide areas to help drag Newcastle's defensive block out of shape. The plan can work thanks to wingers Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

Sterling and Sane were unused substitutes during Saturday's 5-0 victory over Burnley in the FA Cup. Both will be fresh to continue their prolific connection in the league:

City need the win and are getting back close to full strength at the right time in the title race. Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Sergio Aguero are fit and firing, so the champions have enough to keep Newcastle mired on the edge of the drop zone.