Kansas vs. Kentucky: Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats are 3-0 against the spread over their past three games at online sports betting sites. Meanwhile, the Kansas Jayhawks are 0-3 ATS over their past three games. Who's the smart bet for this leg of the Big 12-SEC Challenge on Saturday evening at Rupp Arena?

College basketball point spread: The Wildcats opened as five-point favorites; the total is at 144, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.



Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why Kansas Can Cover the Spread

KU bounced backed from that tough loss at West Virginia on Jan. 19 to beat a ranked Iowa State on Monday night 80-76. The Jayhawks trailed the Cyclones 47-39 early in the second half but used a 22-6 run to take an eight-point lead. Kansas then allowed ISU to tie the score at 69-69 with two minutes to go but outscored the Cyclones 11-7 from there for the victory.

On the night, the Jayhawks shot 52 percent from the field, held Iowa State to 44 percent field-goal shooting, held a 38-36 edge on the glass and won the turnover battle 14-11.

Kansas almost had the Mountaineers beat, leading 64-58 with two minutes to go but gave up the last seven points of the game to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Prior to that, though, the Jayhawks had won three straight games.

Kansas has shot at least 50 percent from the floor three of its past four times out and held each of its 19 opponents this season to under 50 percent shooting. The Jayhawks are also 5-1 SU this season against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Why Kentucky Can Cover the Spread

UK rides a five-game winning streak into Saturday after disposing of a ranked Mississippi State on Tuesday night 76-55. The Wildcats led the Bulldogs 34-26 at the half, allowed MSU to get to 41-39 with 13 minutes to go but pulled away from there and covered as 7.5-point favorites.

Kentucky only shot 44 percent from the floor but held Mississippi State to just 31 percent FG shooting, made eight of 16 shots from beyond the arc and won the battle on the boards 43-36.

On Jan. 19, the Wildcats shot 54 percent from the floor in beating a ranked Auburn 82-80.

Kentucky has shot at least 50 percent from the field five of its past nine times out, held each of its past 17 opponents under 50 percent FG shooting and out-rebounded seven of its past eight foes. The Wildcats are also 4-1 both SU and ATS this season against teams ranked in this week's AP Top 25.

Kansas vs. Kentucky College Basketball Betting Pick

Kentucky is playing a little better ball than Kansas as of late, shoots the ball better from the free-throw line and does a better job on the boards. The smart money here likes the Wildcats.

OddsShark computer pick: 75.2-66.6 Wildcats. Get college basketball picks on every game via the OddsShark computer.



College basketball betting trends

Kansas is 2-5 ATS in its past seven games.

The total has gone over in 16 of Kansas' past 23 games.

Kentucky is 6-3 ATS in its past nine games.

All college basketball odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.