Arsenal Reportedly Interested in Inter Milan Star Ivan Perisic

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic on loan in the January transfer window with a view to making the deal permanent in the summer.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein provided details of the Gunners' interest in the Croatia international:

Perisic has established himself as one of the standout wingers in Serie A during his time at Inter. He was also impressive during the FIFA World Cup in Russia last summer, helping his country reach the final against France.

