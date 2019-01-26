Arsenal Reportedly Interested in Inter Milan Star Ivan Perisic

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2019

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 13: Ivan Perisic of FC Internazionale gestures during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Benevento Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 13, 2019 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic on loan in the January transfer window with a view to making the deal permanent in the summer.

BBC Sport's David Ornstein provided details of the Gunners' interest in the Croatia international:

Perisic has established himself as one of the standout wingers in Serie A during his time at Inter. He was also impressive during the FIFA World Cup in Russia last summer, helping his country reach the final against France.

       

