Arsenal Reportedly Interested in Inter Milan Star Ivan Perisic

Arsenal Reportedly Interested in Inter Milan Star Ivan PerisicJanuary 26, 2019
Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic on loan in the January transfer window with a view to making the deal permanent in the summer.
BBC Sport's David Ornstein provided details of the Gunners' interest in the Croatia international:
David Ornstein @bbcsport_david
Arsenal have made an approach to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic. #AFC want loan with £35m option to buy. 29yo open to #Inter exit. Fits plan of versatile midfielder e.g. Suarez (still possible) / Nkunku + winger. Unclear if injuries mean defender wanted but Sokratis not bad
Perisic has established himself as one of the standout wingers in Serie A during his time at Inter. He was also impressive during the FIFA World Cup in Russia last summer, helping his country reach the final against France.
