Stephen Curry Will Join Brother Seth in 2019 3-Point Contest

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2019 Three-Point Contest will be a family affair for Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Seth Curry of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Stephen confirmed Friday he will join his brother in the NBA's annual shooting exhibition during All-Star Weekend in their hometown.

"Just being in Charlotte, there's a nice storyline," Stephen said. "[Seth] was leading the league in percentage for a while. In terms of family history, my dad playing 10 years in Charlotte, being one of the original Hornets to now having the All-Star Game in Charlotte.

Stephen will be returning to the Three-Point Contest after skipping the event the previous two years. He told reporters in 2017 he "wanted to capitalize off that rest" presented by the All-Star break to help Golden State prepare for the stretch run.

The two-time MVP will be making his sixth appearance in the contest. He previously won in 2015 and finished second to Warriors teammate Klay Thompson in 2016.

The Curry brothers have been among the NBA's best three-point shooters this season. Seth ranks second in the league with a 48 percent success rate. Stephen is tied for sixth at 44.4 percent, but he's made 68 more threes (191) than his brother has attempted (123).

Stephen and Seth were born and raised in Charlotte, and now both will let it fly from distance Feb. 16.