Watch James Harden Drop 35 Points in Rockets' 121-119 Win over Raptors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 26, 2019

Houston Rockets guard James Harden scored 35 points to lead his team to a 121-119 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday at Toyota Center.

Harden has now scored 30 or more points in 22 straight games. He has averaged 42.8 points per game since Dec. 13 and 49.3 in his last six contests.

Houston improved to 28-20 with the victory.       

