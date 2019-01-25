Dodgers Trade Rumors: J.T. Realmuto Discussions 'Gaining Momentum'

KAZUHIRO NOGI/Getty Images

With only a handful of weeks remaining until pitchers and catchers begin reporting to spring training, Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto continues to find his name involved in trade talks.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported Friday that negotiations involving Realmuto are "gaining momentum," with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres leading the way. The Cincinnati Reds, Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros have all shown interest as well.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Padres seek a window to negotiate an extension with Realmuto as part of a possible trade.

Realmuto has been one of the most sought-after trade targets all offseason.

The 27-year-old earned his first All-Star selection and first Silver Slugger in 2018 by hitting .277/.340/.484 with 21 home runs, 30 doubles and 74 RBI. A career .279 hitter, the Oklahoma native's home run total has increased with each passing season.

Despite strong numbers, his future in Miami has been up in the air since last offseason, though. When Marlins traded away then-reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton, All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna and All-Star second baseman Dee Gordon, Realmuto requested a trade in December 2017.

Miami opted to hold onto its star catcher last year, but his days in South Beach could be numbered as the two sides have not been able to work out a long-term deal.

SiriusXM's Craig Mish reported in December that the Marlins offered Realmuto two different extensions, but after making an initial counteroffer, the catcher's camp ended negotiations. Heyman noted that Realmuto is looking for "Buster Posey money"; the San Francisco Giants star signed a nine-year, $167 million deal in 2013.

Realmuto has two more years of being under club control.

After winning back-to-back National League pennants, Los Angeles has undergone a bit of a roster makeover this winter. Gone are Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp, Alex Wood and Yasmani Grandal. In their place are Russell Martin, Joe Kelly and A.J. Pollock (per ESPN.com's Jeff Passan).

The 35-year-old Martin provides a veteran presence for 2019, but Realmuto would give the Dodgers a major offensive upgrade behind the plate and give them their catcher of the future.

San Diego, meanwhile, could be looking to make a major splash (or two). The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported Friday that the Padres are now in the Manny Machado sweepstakes. It's not clear if signing Machado would take them out of the running for Realmuto.

Realmuto's agent, Jeff Berry, raised some eyebrows at the start of the offseason by saying he thinks his client will "definitely be wearing a different uniform by the start of spring training," per Morosi.

Time is running out for that prophecy to come true, but camps don't open until mid-February.