Dwyane Wade on 2019 NBA All-Star Voting: 'I'm Not Picking Me'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 25, 2019

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) shoots the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade told reporters Friday that he wouldn't choose himself to play in this year's NBA All-Star Game.

"If I'm choosing an All-Star, I'm not picking me," he said, per Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. "It's not an indictment on anything, but guys that deserve to be All-Stars will be All-Stars."

He continued:        

"For the first time, I actually agree with [TNT analyst] Charles Barkley and what he said. It's a lot of guys that get their first chance to be All-Stars, and if they deserve it, then they deserve it and they should have those spots. I appreciate the love from my fans to even vote me, to have as many votes as they did. But from an All-Star standpoint, there's multiple guys that deserve to be in there and I hope they get their opportunity."

Wade was third in the All-Star voting for Eastern Conference starting guards (behind Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker). He needed a top-two finish to earn the honor.

The 16-year veteran, who is retiring at the end of the season, is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer who has made 12 All-Star games and eight All-NBA teams. The three-time NBA champion has stayed productive at age 37, posting 13.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game off the bench.

If the coaches select Wade as a reserve this year, it would be to honor his basketball legacy. That isn't uncommon in sports. Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. notably made the 2001 MLB All-Star Game despite a downswing in his performance at age 40.

Fans will find out whether Wade made the East's squad Thursday during TNT's NBA Tip-Off, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. The 2019 All-Star Game will take place Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, at 8 p.m.       

