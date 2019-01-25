Seth Curry Reportedly to Participate in 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 14: Al-Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game against the Sacramento Kings on January 14, 2019 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)
Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry will participate in the 2019 NBA Three-Point Contest, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes previously reported that Seth's brother, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, has also received an invitation to the event.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

