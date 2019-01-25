Seth Curry Reportedly to Participate in 2019 NBA 3-Point Contest

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry will participate in the 2019 NBA Three-Point Contest, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes previously reported that Seth's brother, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, has also received an invitation to the event.

