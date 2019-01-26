6 Dark-Horse Deadline Targets for NBA's Biggest Buyers

3 of 5

Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

Rodney McGruder's journey onto this list was swift and sudden. He has seldom, if ever, registered as even a deep-cut trade chip for most of the season. The Miami Heat are firmly entrenched in the Eastern Conference's playoff race, and he has started in each of his 44 appearances.

Things have changed over the past few weeks. McGruder's playing time has been subject to wilder swings in an inconsistent stretch that culminated in a "DNP-Coach's Decision" during Miami's loss Wednesday to the Clippers.

That doesn't prove the Heat are out on McGruder or that they're open to striking a deal even if they don't have a role for him. Head coach Erik Spoelstra was careful not to ascribe anything profound to his latest demotion.

"I don't want anyone to view this as Rodney being any part of the reason for it," he said, per the Sun Sentinel's David Furones. "When I am in this position, I just have to make a decision on what is best for the team. Sometimes it's just a chemistry, flow, rhythm thing."

The Heat are taking a similar position with Wayne Ellington. He fell out of the rotation almost two months ago, and they have yet to seriously entertain moving his expiring contract, per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

Don't bet on that stance holding for long on either player. The Heat's long-term books are an eyesore. They have to worry about brushing up against the luxury tax before paying Ellington or McGruder (restricted). Shopping both should be at the forefront of their to-do list even if they're playing—and most definitely if they're not.

McGruder is a touch undersized at 6'4", but you seldom realize it. Hustle gets him by against most 3s. Even when he falls behind on screens, he's never out of a play.

Finding a spot for him on offense is slightly harder. He's shooting 37.7 percent on a steady diet of spot-up threes, but he needs to make more plays off the dribble to keep defenses guessing. Though he's flashed some extra pick-and-roll playmaking this season, his finishing is all over the place.

But no team's acquiring him to be its first, second or third option. He'd fit snugly, at both ends, on most postseason heavyweights. The Heat should see if they can get a package built around a couple of seconds that doesn't require them to add salary. Combining him with Ellington should get them in the conversation for a lower-end first-rounder.

Best Landing Spots: Charlotte, Indiana, New Orleans, Portland, Toronto